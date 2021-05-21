Prosser Memorial Health Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Saturday

PROSSER, WA - Prosser Memorial Health will host a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, May 22nd from 9am-2pm, at the Prosser Clinic on Chardonnay Avenue. Appointments are required.
If you are 18 years of age or older, you may schedule your vaccine appointment at prosserhealth.org. Prosser Memorial Health staff will be onsite for check-in, health screening, administering vaccine, and post-vaccination observation. Prosser Memorial Health’s Prosser Clinic is located at 336 Chardonnay Avenue, Suite A. Those receiving the vaccine will be asked to wait onsite 15 minutes for observation.
For more information, please call our dedicated COVID-19 vaccine clinic number at 509-788-6035 or email connect@prosserhealth.org