PROSSER – Amid a community surge in positive COVID-19 cases, Prosser Memorial Health released new testing restrictions for their clinics and emergency department starting today. The increase in demand has depleted supplies, so much that they can no longer offer rapid tests.
Those with respiratory symptoms should call a primary care clinic to make an appointment. Prosser Memorial Health has one primary care clinic in Grandview, one in Prosser and one in Benton City. They can offer PCR send-out tests, with results in 3-5 days.
The Prosser Memorial Health Emergency Department should only be used for emergencies, like: “shortness of breath, chest pain, severe bleeding, sudden confusion, sudden weakness, the inability to use arms and legs, burns, seizures, the worst headache of your life, and trauma,” according to the press release. “Do not come to the ED for a COVID-19 test.”
They are recommending CDC guidelines for exposures to COVID-19.
The full press release is available here: