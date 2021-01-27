Prosser Memorial Health Statement on Cancelled Clinics

PROSSER, WA - Prosser Memorial Health releases statement about the State COVID-19 Vaccine allocations cut to Prosser Memorial Health, resulting in cancellations of Vaccination Clinic appointments.
Full Statement Below:
This week, Prosser Memorial Health will cancel two of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics. We are incredibly disappointed to be in this position. Three weeks ago, the state asked us to ramp up our capacity to vaccinate community members, and we have done that. However, the state’s distribution plan for vaccine has now changed. Vaccine that has been directed to hospitals is being redirected to support state-run mass vaccination sites. This week state allocations to hospitals were slashed and we are unable to follow through on our plans.
This week we only received 100 vaccine doses compared with the 1,600 we received last week. We had planned for two community COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. With the current allocation we had to cancel the clinics we had planned. With adequate supply, we have the capacity to deliver 2,000 vaccinations each week.
Prosser Memorial Health has been very engaged in vaccinating the community thus far. To date, we have received 3,400 total doses of vaccines and provided 3,040 first and second doses.
We remain committed in our support of the state’s effort to get as many vaccinated as quickly as is safely possible. We also welcome the state’s new efforts to bring in additional partners to stand up its own mass vaccination efforts. We know vaccinating Washington’s population will take many organizations building on the successful efforts already underway. We look forward to working in collaboration with all Washingtonians towards our shared goal of stopping the pandemic.
However, we believe the reallocation of vaccines away from hospitals and clinics with thousands of appointments already scheduled is short-sighted and harmful to the public’s trust in Washington State’s vaccine distribution system.
This reallocation also raises concerning questions about equity. We are hearing from our most vulnerable community members they may not be able to travel to a mass vaccination clinic or may not trust a clinic run or staffed by government or military officials. We have invested in developing resources that work for our community – drive-through clinics, mobile vaccine sites and scheduled appointments which are safer for elderly and medically fragile community members and to ensure people can access vaccine close to home from trusted providers. We’ve reached out to our communities and our patients, including to those who do not have access to online appointment scheduling.
We will let our community know today about these cancellations and explaining to them that without the vaccine allocation we had been counting on we are forced to cancel their appointments.
If the public has comments or questions about the vaccine distribution plan, we urge them to reach out to Governor Jay Inslee’s Office by calling (360) 902-4111. You can also email him at: https://www.governor.wa.gov/contact/contact/send-gov-inslee-e-message