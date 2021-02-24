PROSSER, WA - Prosser Memorial Health will host a community second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, February 27, 2021.
At this community vaccine clinic, the clinic will administer 2,100 second doses of the Moderna vaccine from 8 am – 5pm at Housel Middle School in Prosser.
If you had your first COVID-19 vaccine at Prosser Memorial Clinic, a representative will reach out to you shortly to schedule your appointment.
"We held our first community vaccine clinic in late January and the feedback from the community was overwhelming," said Prosser Memorial Health in a statement. "We believe our ability to successfully vaccinate thousands during (one) 8 - hour day is just one of the many ways we can fulfill our mission. It is our hope that Prosser Memorial Health will continue to receive vaccines so that we can host more community vaccine clinics."