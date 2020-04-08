WALLA WALLA,WA- Providence St. Mary will host a second mask/face shield drop off event this Thursday, April 9th.
According to the Providence St. Mary's Facebook page the event will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the 7th Avenue drive-through beneath the Surgery and Procedure Center.
This drop-off event is for the volunteers who have made masks and face shields for our caregivers with materials and designs provided by Providence. So far, there has been over 8,000 kits distributed.
The organization tells those who donate and have donated they are grateful.