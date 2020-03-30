WALLA WALLA,WA- Volunteers part of the Providence St. Mary Foundation have put together art kits to distribute to patients in isolation in shelter, homes and hospitals across Walla Walla County.
The art kits consist of crayons, watercolor paints or pencils; colored paper, notepads and much more including art tips from local artists.
The voice of this idea comes from an art graduate student from the University of Florida’s online Arts in Medicine master’s program, Augusta Sparks Farnum.
Farnum said the art kits are a creative way to help those who need something to do while in isolation.
The kits will be dropped off at each location at the door.
As the foundation rolls out this art initiative of sorts they are also providing financial backing for many emerging needs in the Walla Walla Valley such as PPE.
The creative opportunity has been exponentially improved by the art communities’ participation. ArtWalla is building a platform for artist facilitation videos. Carnegie Picture Lab is donating additional supplies, and space for assembly. Artists will provide art kit phone support.
Farnum said that now the phone support will connect the community around art to help each other.
For more information about the programs of the foundation visit. https://give.providence.org/wa/stmary/COVID-19.