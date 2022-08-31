BENTON-FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Wash. -
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a booster for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The booster needs approval from the CDC before it can be administered to the public.
In a recent NBC article, the CDC reports less than half the population in the United States who are eligible to get their first booster shot have received one.
As the CDC will decide to approve the booster on Thursday making it available for the public as early as the day after Labor Day, I spoke with the Benton-Franklin Health District about the release of multiple boosters and how they're released.
"Compare it to the flu shot," says Communicable Disease Programs Manager for the Benton-Franklin Health District Heather Hill. "We don't test it every year on people. We change the formula because we know the technology, we know its safe, and we know it works."
I spoke with some people who live here in Tri-Cities about the upcoming booster and if people want to get it once a year like the flu shot, whenever the next booster is announced, or never again.
"I heard it's coming out and when it comes out I'll get that too," says Bill Watts whose received the vaccine and at least one booster shot. "I trust them. I think they're trying to do the best for the people."
Maura Mesinger, who has been vaccinated and received both booster shots, says she plans to get the booster because "it's just like the flu shots."
Suzie Murphy, who hasn't received any COVID-19 vaccines or boosters, says she does not plan to get the vaccine.
"Absolutely not," says Murphy. "I want to protect my health and the best way I can protect my health is through my own God-given immune system."
You can find the full interview with BFHD Communicable Disease Programs Manager Heather Hill below.
