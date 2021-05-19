YAKIMA, WA – Five Yakima County high schools will be participating in a County wide “Race for Community Immunity”.
The school-spirted challenge will begin on May 19, 2021 and go until June 30, 2021. The schools participating are Davis High School, Eisenhower High School, Yakima Online, La Salle High School, and Toppenish High School.
As part of this challenge, eligible students are encouraged to get vaccinated at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Yakima State Fair Park or at Mobile Vaccine Unit locations. Every week, the Yakima Health District will provide updates on the percentage of students vaccinated by schools. Only those 16 and older will count as part of this challenge.
"We thank the Yakima Health District for collaborating with districts in this spirited campaign to increase the access and visibility of information about vaccines and vaccine clinics in Yakima, especially those at schools (with parent permission) that provide easy access for our busy families," wrote the Yakima School District.
Parents, help your students participate by self-identifying which school they go to when getting vaccinated. A reminder that students 16 to 17 years-old need permission from their parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated, unless they are legally emancipated, in which case, they must provide documentation to verify.
For a list of mobile vaccine locations visit YakimaVaccines.org.
Challenge Guidelines:
- Student must be 16 years or older and be a student at one of the five participating high schools, Davis, Eisenhower, Yakima Online, La Salle, or Toppenish.
- For tracking purposes, must get vaccinated at the Community Vaccination Center at the Yakima State Fair Park or one of our mobile vaccine locations. For a list of all vaccine locations, visit YakimaVaccines.org.
- Students and/or parents must self-identify as a student of one of the participating locations so staff can properly document it.
- If students in participating schools, received their vaccine at a different location, the school can inform the Yakima Health District to count towards the school’s percentage.
