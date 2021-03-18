OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Inslee now allows visitation at long-term care and nursing home facilities to resume effective today.
In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indoor visitation will be permitted for visitors or residents who are fully vaccinated.
Indoor visitation will not be allowed if there is a current active outbreak in a facility or for residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 or in quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
“These new visitation guidelines are very welcome after a year that was filled with so much hardship and isolation,” said Bill Moss, assistant secretary, Department of Social and Health Services. “Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, infection control procedures and previous visitation restrictions, we are now seeing a steady decline in facilities reporting COVID-19, which means long-term care facilities can begin implementing a process for in person visits.”
Long-term care and nursing home facilities must still follow Core Infection Prevention Principles, like symptom screening, environmental cleaning, PPE and testing, among other infection prevention tactics.