OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Inslee announced that the statewide eviction moratorium will be extended through June 30, 2021.
The moratorium, first put in place exactly a year ago today, has been a vital protection for families struggling with the persistent economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic’s economic toll continues to burden many Washingtonians, particularly tenants,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “People need these supports right now. There is no other way to look at it.”
Since the moratorium was first instituted, hundreds of millions of dollars have gone toward rental assistance — for both tenants and landlords. Additional rental assistance will be available through the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government.
The governor signed two additional related proclamations yesterday; one relating to utility shutoffs and the other focusing on debt garnishment. Under the new proclamations, the utility shutoff moratorium is extended through July 31, and debt garnishment on federal pandemic payments is still prohibited.
Find the extended eviction moratorium proclamation here.