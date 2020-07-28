SEATTLE, WA
—
Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Yakima Health District and the non-profit Medical Teams International
is working to ensure COVID-19 testing remains available for all people in Yakima County, an area that continues to see record-breaking numbers of positive tests trailing only King County.
Medical Teams is a non-profit, non-governmental organization offering COVID-19 testing as a free, safe service to the public. Last week the group helped test over 800 people in Yakima between two teams.
Medical Teams will be conducting four community drive-up testing sites this week at the following locations:
- Tuesday, July 28th-Wednesday, July 29th in Sunnyside from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Community Center, 1521 South 1st Street, Sunnyside, WA
- Thursday, July 30th in Grandview from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Community Center, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview, WA
- Friday, July 31th in Grandview from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Community Center, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview, WA
No registration or identification is required, and no one will be turned away. Future dates are being coordinated and will be announced as soon as we have them available. These sites are in addition to the current drive-up testing sites operated by the National Guard.
Medical Teams is an “official testing agent” and partner for both Seattle and King County as well as the Washington State Department of Health. The organization, experienced at working in critical and emergency situations, has been testing underserved communities throughout the Pacific Northwest in order to stem the spread of the disease and ensure that those in need of care are able to receive the proper treatment.
“Medical Teams is actively responding to COVID-19 across the region,” said Cindy Breilh, Executive Director, US Programs. “We are proud to partner with the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and the Yakima Health District to expand and enhance testing.”
Testing in Yakima County began in late June and already over 4,200 people have been tested, supplementing testing currently underway. Medical Teams will also be testing in Benton and Franklin Counties.