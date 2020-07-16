SEATTLE, WA - Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Yakima Health District and Medical Teams International (Medical Teams) is working to ensure mobile COVID-19 testing remains available for Yakima County residents, an area that continues to see record-breaking numbers of positive tests trailing only King County.
Medical Teams will be conducting several upcoming community walk-up testing sites today, Friday and next week as well:
● Thursday, July 16th, in Yakima from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Parking lot of 2001 West Lincoln Avenue, Yakima, corner of Lincoln Ave and 20th Ave
● Friday, July 17th, in Yakima from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Parking lot of 2001 West Lincoln Avenue, Yakima, corner of Lincoln Ave and 20th Ave
● Tuesday, July 21st, in Sunnyside from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Sunnyside Community Center parking lot, 1521 South 1st Street, Sunnyside, WA
● Wednesday, July 22nd, in Sunnyside from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Sunnyside Community Center parking lot, 1521 South 1st Street, Sunnyside, WA
No registration is required, but more info is available at 211. Future dates are being coordinated and will be announced as soon as we have them available. These sites are in addition to the current drive-up testing sites operated by the National Guard.
Medical Teams is an “official testing agent” and partner for both Seattle and King County as well as the Washington State Department of Health. The organization, experienced at working in critical and emergency situations, has been testing underserved communities throughout the Pacific Northwest in order to stem the spread of the disease and ensure that those in need of care are able to receive the proper treatment.
“Medical Teams is actively responding to COVID-19 across the region,” said Cindy Breilh, Executive Director, US Programs. “We are proud to partner with the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and the Yakima Health District to expand and enhance testing.”
Testing in Yakima County began in late June and already over 300 people have been tested, supplementing testing currently underway. Medical Teams will also be testing in Benton and Franklin Counties.