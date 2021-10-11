RICHLAND, WA - It's been a long road for all of us making it through the Pandemic. We are all exhausted: of hearing about COVID, of COVID changing our lives.
However, the people working inside hospital walls. They can't change the channel. More often than not they cannot work from home. In fact, they are needed more than ever right now. They're working not just for the health of our communities but to support one another day in and day out.
Tracci Dial spent hours talking with hospital staff about what's happening inside Kadlec's walls.
Click the video for Part One of 'Relentless: The Frontline Battlefield.'