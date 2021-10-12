RICHLAND, WA - The latest surge of cases reached its peak just a few weeks ago at Kadlec. The highest numbers yet throughout the entire pandemic for hospitalizations, cases and people in the ICU. Lower numbers, however, as far as age.
The entire staff that works in those walls right now is stepping up in every department. Most work overtime and a lot of it. Right now, even the pharmacy staff makes their own medicine for patients because of shortages and slowdowns in supply chains.
For part two of "Relentless: The Frontline Battlefield" we hear from the staff about the staffing challenges. (Click the video for the full story.)