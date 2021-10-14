RICHLAND, WA - A lot of things have changed since the pandemic started in early 2019. For staff inside hospital walls, they have had to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to fight through the ever-changing challenges.
The staff have had to come together in a big way to make it this far. They are asking the rest of us all come together for the greater good, as well.
Part four of 'Relentless: The Frontline Battlefield.'
