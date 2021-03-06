Rep. Dan Newhouse Visits Kennewick Mass Vaccination Site

KENNEWICK, WA-
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA), toured the mass vaccination site in Kennewick Saturday, along with mayors of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, West Richland, and Prosser.
The site has vaccinated more than 25,000 people since it opened in late January.
"Accessibility is so critical being that most of central Washington is very rural and to have the opportunity to get vaccinated within a close distance--that's really important for a lot of people," said Newhouse.
The site's success in vaccinating thousands was made possible by an extensive staff of people, working hard to get Washingtonians vaccinated.
Newhouse says he saw the efficiency of the site first hand.
"This is one of the most accessible centers in the state and I think I can say why. I didn't know why before but coming here and seeing the dedication of the people that are doing this here---whether it's the local fire department the national guardsman, the volunteers, and all the folks from the county. It's pretty impressive what they've got going here," said Newhouse.
Ryan Lukson, the mayor of Richland, visited the site along with Rep. Newhouse for the first time Saturday.
"It's impressive how organized it is how many people are here. How many smiling faces," said Lukson.
Congressman Newhouse is encouraging people to take advantage of this site and get vaccinated if they can.
"That's the quickest way that we'll be able to get our lives back to normal, get our economy moving again, get businesses to open fully, move into the next phase of the governor's plan when we know what that is," said Newhouse.