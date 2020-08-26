Tumwater, Wash. - With COVID-19 cases spiking among young adults, new research shows an association with vaping COVID -19 cases.
Recent state data show adults ages 20 to 39 represent a higher percentage of coronavirus cases than any other age group in the state. This comes as vaping among teens and young adults in our state has also skyrocketed, with nearly 30 percent of high school seniors saying they use vapor products.
A new study shows young people who reported ever having used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than non-users.
“During the pandemic, people need to do everything possible to keep their lungs healthy. This means quitting e-cigarettes and tobacco,” said Kathy Lofy, MD, State Health Officer. “It is so important for people to take advantage of the free tools available to help them break the grip e-cigarettes and tobacco have on them.”