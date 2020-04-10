Resources for senior citizens who still need masks

If you or someone you know is a senior citizen who still needs a mask, here are some helpful resources:
Local Mask Makers
Tri-Cities Face Mask Makers: You can visit their Facebook page here. If you don't have Facebook, you can fill out this Google doc. Once you fill out that form, the group will find a way to contact you for delivery. *Under the 'essential worker' column, leave address and phone number.*
Tri-Cities, Washington: Making Masks For Those on the Front Lines: You can visit their Facebook page here.
Johanna Caicedo: She and her nine-year old daughter make masks. You can request through her Facebook or email, which is Skyfye@hotmail.com.
Laura Rivera: She would like to have all her mask orders in by Monday. You can reach her through Facebook or email at riveralauraandrea77@gmail.com.
Making Your Own Masks - Sew and No Sew Instructions
From the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html