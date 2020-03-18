Due to the mandated order from Governor Jay Inslee to close all restaurants, bars and recreational facilities, some restaurants are offering take-out discounts to encourage the public to continue supporting businesses.
- Open 11am - 8:30pm everyday except closed 03/22 - 03/24.
- Open at 4pm on 03/25 Wednesday.
- Pick up Only
- Subways - 11 am to 7:00 pm Sunday thru Saturday
- Costa Vida's - 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Monday thru Saturday
- There are offers on our Apps to take advantage of. Our Costa Vida has shifted to Pork and Chicken as our Meat options during this time. We also use 3rd Party delivery. We are still doing catering.