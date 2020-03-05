RICHLAND, WA - A couple from Richland is finally back home after being quarantined because of Coronovirus. They had been on a cruise when COVID-19 spread on the ship. They spent weeks on that ship, anchored off the coast of Japan and two more weeks in a California Air Force Base.
"If we ever really, really have a big thing - not to say Corona isn't that, maybe it will be the bad thing - Organizationally, this country is not prepared," said Tim and Gail Howe.
The Howes have some horror stories. They came back home to the U.S. by way of air freight: a jetliner completely void of even coach commodities.
"It's pretty crude," said Tim. "No windows at all. Not a single window."
A 747 with something like porta-potties strapped to the ground, an open fuselage and a ten hour flight. Then, until Monday, a sort of safety prison: small apartments (possibly barracks), meals delivered three times a day and a fence surrounding them.
"Every night, about dusk the lights came on," said Tim. "All day long, all night long there was a federal marshal at every corner keeping an eye on the perimeter."
They were isolated which, of course, is the whole point of quarantine. No touching other people, six foot perimeters required and everyone in masks. Still, the Howes are saying the fear they're seeing now that they're home in Washington is not warranted.
"Don't panic. Just do the sensible, common things," said Gail. "Keep your hands washed. Keep your hands off surfaces when you're out."
As far as the masks they had to wear - did they bring them home as souvenirs?
"You wanna buy one," Tim asked with a laugh. "We have about eight or nine of them, you know."
The Howes did speak highly of the staff who helped them, despite their trying times. They're actually already planning their next cruise.