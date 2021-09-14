Richland COVID-19 testing site is moving locations
RICHLNAD, WA - The community COVID-19 test site in Richland, previously located at the Columbia Play Fields, is relocating to the old Richland City offices.
 
Beginning 9/15/21 They'll be set up in the parking lot of the old Richland City offices (now demolished) on G-way and Swift.
 
Hours of operation are staying the same, Sunday to Thursday, 9 AM to 2:45 PM, complimenting the CBC-West site and ensuring you can test for COVID-19 any day of the week.
 
UW lab is used for both sites, providing for quick turnaround of tests. All COVID-19 testing is free and Walk-ins are welcome, although registration is strongly encouraged.
 
How to book Online:

Tags