Richland family opens a bike shop amid a shortage and a pandemic

RICHLAND, WA - While the United States is currently experiencing a bicycle shortage during COVID-19, one local family has just opened a new bike shop in Richland.
Since moving the the Pacific Northwest at the beginning of the year, Charles Conte wanted to start a new business in memory of his father.
Since the pandemic started Conte said there has been a surge in bike sales. He said riding bikes has perks.
"It is a really great way to social distance, but also get mentally and physically git on the bicycle," Conte said.
Conte said March was the start of the boom in sales in the bicycle industry across the United States. He said most bicycles stores are pretty busy.
"This just amplified the business," Conte said.
Conte said his business, Reborn Bike Shop, practices social distancing.
"It is not like so many people are rushing into our business, it's kind of like it is steady the whole entire day from the time we open to the time we close," Conte said.
Since they are new to the area, Conte said people are getting the chance to check out their new store and services.
"But it has been really great. The customers have been very happy with the way we run our operations, because we disinfect everything that comes in," Conte said.
Reborn Bike Shop has new and used bikes. They also offer online ordering and curbside services.
"With us entering the marketplace, it will give clients the choice, instead of giving very few, now there are a little bit more choices in the marketplace," Conte said.
Reborn Bike Shop is located at 1341 George Washington Way in Richland. Their number is (509) 371-9483.