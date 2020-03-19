RICHLAND,WA- A fire crew in Richland has four EMTs being monitored for the coronavirus after assisting with a patient for another medical call.
Richland Fire Chief, Tom Huntington said the 4 EMTs have been self quarantined for about 6 days and are showing no signs of coronavirus symptoms.
Responders were called to a patient's home originally to assist them with another medical condition, but as they responded the patient showed signs of the coronavirus. Upon noting the symptoms the responders used protective gear like masks and gowns to further treat the patient.
Huntington said,"The reason the four EMTs are still quarantined is just out of precaution for health and safety provided by the CDC and they have been in contact with health providers to track their progress."
Huntington stated the fire station the crew was in contact with has been disinfected and decontaminated by a cleaning crew this week. No other EMTs have come into contact with those four.
Huntington said the good thing for these EMTs is the fact they followed the protocol. He expects them back at work by next week.
Just a reminder from Huntington, "When we get called to respond we do screen for condition of a patient to provide the necessary tools and gear if we do come in contact with the virus."
Responders ask that when you call for an emergency you will be screened just in case through a phone survey upon responder's arrival.