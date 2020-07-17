RICHLAND, WA - Benton County Emergency Management has provided the City of Richland with 1,500 reusable face coverings.
The City Manager has directed staff to make these face coverings available for community distribution.
The City of Richland, in partnership with the Richland Police Department and Richland Fire & Emergency Services, will be hosting a drive-thru face-covering distribution event on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at 871 George Washington Way in Richland. The reusable face coverings are available to all citizens while supplies last. Citizens are required to remain in their vehicles and staff will be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment for distribution.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Dr. Amy Person, our local Health Officer, have both issued face covering directives in our community. Citizens are required to wear them while in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit ci.richland.wa.us/covid-19.