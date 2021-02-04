Richland Public Library reopens for limited in-person services

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Public Library opened its doors Thursday for limited in-person service per Washington Governor Jay Inslee's recently announced library guidance that allows libraries to operate at 25% occupancy in Phase 1 counties.
The library is operating with the same safeguards in place. You must wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and limit your time to 30 minutes. If you are unable to wear a face-covering, use the online resources and the curbside service.
The library will be open Monday through Friday for in-person service from 10:00 a.m. to noon, curbside service from noon to 4:00 p.m., and in-person and curbside from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The library staff is excited to serve you once again!