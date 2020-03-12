RICHLAND,WA- Richland School District leaders released a statement to families Thursday evening about an emergency meeting Friday, March 13 on the facts of coronavirus in schools.
The RSD is expected to lay out their response plans for preventing or containing the coronavirus.
The district is asking parents tonight to plan for possible school delays or closures in the Richland School District.
District officials says they are working with local health officials to keep on top of the coronavirus.
There is no time listed for the meetings right now.