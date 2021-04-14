Richland School District to return to daily in-person instruction April 19

RICHLAND, WA - Richland School District (RSD) say they will be transitioning to daily in-person instruction on Monday, April 19.
"We deeply appreciate our school and district staff who have worked to overcome these challenges as well as all of you for supporting them for the work they do," wrote the School District on Facebook.
They say school operations and instruction will continue to be affected by the public health requirements and precautions necessary to protect the community. This means that a family that wants to continue to have their student Zoom into lessons, they will be able to do so. This also means staff who have been working remotely will continue to have that option.
District staff will communicate the full plan for Stage 4 this week. The Board is hopeful that schools will be able to resume normal operations at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
"While some elements of our school operations will be different compared to previous stages of Return To School, our schools will continue to provide the flexibility we have offered to students, families and staff throughout this school year in how they connect, engage and learn," said RSD.
Under Board direction, accommodations for staff have been offered and provided so they can support all students and take care of themselves and their families for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. However, there is no scenario that would be approved by the Board that would exclude student access to learning.