Richland School District vaccinate nearly 250 students Thursday

RICHLAND, WA - Richland High School (RHS) Staff partnered with Rite Aid Pharmacy to distribute COVID-19 students 16 and older.
Nearly 250 of RSD students age 16 and up were able to get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
School nurses were available to answer questions and lend support to the Rite Aid team. RHS student leaders also helped with checking students in and making sure they had all the needed documentation.
"We look forward to seeing the students again on May 6 for their second dose so they can be fully vaccinated," wrote RSD on their Facebook page. "For any students who were unable to attend, stay tuned for information on another set of clinics we are scheduling in the coming weeks."