RICHLAND, WA - A Richland scientist knows the importance of wearing face masks during this pandemic. He has spent the last three months recovering from a bad case of COVID-19.
"You hope to have beaten in," said Jason Tomlinson. "You thought you got over it. Then all of a sudden you wake up one morning and you can't breathe again. Your body is shaking your arms are trembling. Your arms have gone numb again. You're like come on, I thought I won here."
He has been through the ringer. His first symptoms started back on March 10th: lethargy, fever, severe headache, upset stomach - just to name a few. Within a week he was at urgent care.
"I think some of the worst things about it going through it was just not knowing," said Tomlinson. "There's no real treatment for it. They just give you... they do the best they can."
What helped him most were steroids. Dexamethason, specifically, which he says gave him almost immediately relief. He credits it for potentially saving his life.
"For some people, yeah it's minor," said Tomlinson. "It's kind of a dice roll. You don't know, if you get exposed to this, what's going to happen. You just don't know. You really are gambling in many ways on your health."
For Tomlinson, his Coronavirus experience has been the opposite of minor. He even spent a night in the ER after developing stroke-like symptoms. To this day his blood pressure is still high especially for a usually healthy and active 40 year old.
"Every one of us has a chance to stop it and make a huge impact just by wearing a mask," said Tomlinson. "It's a minor inconvenience but you can make a huge difference in the community as a whole. The sooner we do that, the sooner we can get some things back to normal here."