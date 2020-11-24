KENNEWICK, WA- Over the weekend right wing activists stood in front of a liquor enforcement agents home to protest the shut down of bars and restaurants.
The protestors stood on the sidewalk across the street from Austin Shivley's home with a megaphone, pleading with him to turn a blind eye to the businesses that refuse to close.
"Be a man that stands up for freedom," yelled one of the protestors.
But where is the line between a peaceful protest and harassment?
According to the Kennewick Police Department it's considered harassment if there are threats involved.
In this scenario there were not technically any laws broken.
"Just because you have the right to do something doesn't mean you ought to do it," reminded officer Trujillo from the KPD.
He also wants to remind people and protestors that even if the protestors were to get there way and change the mind of Austin Shivley, doesn't mean it would change anything because he is not the one making the decisions.