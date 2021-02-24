Rite Aid COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Rite Aid has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Yakima for eligible individuals.
COVID-19 vaccinations are administered by a certified immunizing pharmacist. Customers who receive the first dose of the vaccine are automatically scheduled for their follow-up dose.
The pharmacy chain is inviting customers in the Yakima area to visit http://ritea.id/washington to book an appointment and www.riteaid.com/covid19, to learn more about eligibility and find out where they can sign up for an appointment.