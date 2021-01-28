OLYMPIA, WA - On Thursday Governor Jay Inslee announced two changes to the states' Re-opening and Roadmap to Recovery Plan.
The first calls for regions to now meet three out of the four metrics in order to move forward. Prior to the change, regions needed to meet four out of four metrics to move to the next phase.
Inslee also announced those metrics would be studied every two weeks instead of weekly. All of this making it easier for regions to begin to move forward, and closer to reopening.
Starting on Monday The Puget Sound and West regions will qualify to move to Phase 2, with looser restrictions, including indoor dining and open gyms at 25% capacity.
Governor Inslee says the state is seeing positive changes.
"We have had quite a significant drop in (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations.... When we did this, we did this with the hope that this is going to continue, and more regions can get into phase 2," Inslee told reporters.
However, the governor does warn as soon as the numbers spike backup regions may have to move backwards.
For regions to stay in Phase 2, or move forward regions will need to show a consistent flattening of positive COVID-19 cases and/or improvements, if they don’t they will move back to Phase 1, the governor explained.