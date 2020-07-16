WEST RICHLAND – Roasters Coffee in West Richland reports a positive confirmation of Covid-19 at the Kennedy & Keene location.
Roasters Coffee Press Release:
The health and well being of our customers, employees, and community are extremely important to Roasters Coffee. For this reason, we wish to update all those that visit Roasters Coffee and inform them that an employee in West Richland, WA has tested positive for Covid-19.
This employee works at our location at Kennedy and Keene, and began showing symptoms on Saturday, July 11th. The employee self-quarantined, and has not returned to work since this date, while awaiting test results. Out of extreme precaution, we wish to advise any customer that may have come into contact with an employee, during the confirmed shift below, to follow all CDC and Benton County Health District response guidelines.
Date of confirmed shift: 7/11/2020 - early morning/afternoon
Out of care for our employees and customers, Roasters Coffee is taking the following steps to ensure the safety of them and our guests:
- Roasters Coffee at Kennedy & Keene will be closed for the next 2 days for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing. We will reopen this location Saturday, 7/18/2020, provided all necessary sanitization guidelines have been met.
- All employees who have had direct contact with the affected individual have been notified and asked to self-quarantine and get tested for Covid-19.
- All employees at the Kennedy & Keene location will continue to wear gloves and protective face masks during all shifts.
Thank you