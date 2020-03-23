DOJ: Safeway to pay $3M over lax controls at pharmacies
 

WASHINGTON STATE - Statement from Safeway: Our stores continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines of social distancing and sanitation and have implemented the following to assist customers:

In-Store Guidelines:

  • Each store has designated waiting points identified with floor markers throughout the store.  These will be at the checkstands, as well as our service stations like deli, bakery, meat/seafood, pharmacy and the customer service counter.

Checkstands:

  • We’re asking that customers do not advance to the next floor marker until the customer in front of them advances, always being aware to keep 6 feet of separation.
  • Customers are also being asked to not unload their groceries on to the checkstand until the customer’s transaction ahead of them is completed.

 

 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you