WASHINGTON STATE - Statement from Safeway: Our stores continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines of social distancing and sanitation and have implemented the following to assist customers:
In-Store Guidelines:
- Each store has designated waiting points identified with floor markers throughout the store. These will be at the checkstands, as well as our service stations like deli, bakery, meat/seafood, pharmacy and the customer service counter.
Checkstands:
- We’re asking that customers do not advance to the next floor marker until the customer in front of them advances, always being aware to keep 6 feet of separation.
- Customers are also being asked to not unload their groceries on to the checkstand until the customer’s transaction ahead of them is completed.