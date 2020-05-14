Salon owner plans how she will reopen following new phase two guidelines

KENNEWICK, WA - Nail salons, hair stylists, and tattoo artists are just some of the personal service providers that will soon get to reopen under phase two.
On Wednesday, Governor Inslee released new guidelines for these personal service providers.
We spoke with one small business owner about how she will start to implement these new guidelines, who warns everyone that when they get to go back during phase two, your next visit will be much different from your last.
After six weeks, Haven Hair Studio and Spa Owner, Kari Reddinger, is happy to hopefully get her doors open again.
“I’m excited to see my clients. I’m excited to see all the girls that I work with,” Reddinger said.
She spent her day planning how she will be able to accommodate her stylists and clients under new guidelines for reopening.
“It’s just going to be a lot more spread out-- a lot more efficient in booking. We won’t be able to have people wait in the waiting areas. We’re going to be having people wait in their cars,” she said.
Other changes will include an emphasis on physical distancing, stylists wearing PPE, and lots of disinfecting.
“For the most part, most salons have been doing most of these things other than face masks and such for a long time,” Reddinger said.
She added she will essentially have to create a new business plan that considers new costs for things like cleaning supplies and PPE.
“With all this, we’re going to be making about half the money in about twice the amount of time. Plus, it’s going to be quite expensive to get all this stuff going,” she said.
Despite these new challenges, Reddinger said this plan will ensure safety for her clients and stylists, which is her main priority. She said she anticipates Haven Hair to hopefully be up and running within the next three weeks if phase two starts on June 1 as planned.
If you would like to give her salon a visit when it’s safe to do so, you can visit her website here.
If you want to learn more about the new guidelines for personal service providers, you can go here.