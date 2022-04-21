WASHINGTON -
The Washington state Department of Health reported that its Say Yes! COVID-19 tests ordered online are valid for three months past the listed expiration.
If the box and the contents have been stored safely and are still intact, you can push the expiration date on your free COVID-19 test.
This comes after the FDA completed quality data research from stability studies.
Tests with a "Use by" date in March can extend the date to June, from April to July, from May to August and from June to September.
