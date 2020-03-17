NBC - To help keep kids learning while they are at home during the coronavirus closures, Scholastic is releasing daily courses for children of all ages.
The educational company created online courses for students Pre-kindergarten to grades 6 and higher, which can be accessed on its "Learn at Home" website.
Scholastic says the projects aim to “keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.”
“Even when schools are closed, you can keep the learning going with these special cross-curricular journeys,” Scholastic’s learning website said.
There will be four separate categories for pre-k and kindergarten, grades one and two, grades three through five, and grades six and up.
Each lesson delivers three hours of learning per day, including writing and research projects, virtual field trips, and geography challenges.
The website currently has five days' worth of content. An additional 15 days of content is on the way, Scholastic said in a news release.
The courses will remain free and open indefinitely, Scholastic said. No sign-up is required, and the website is accessible on any device that has internet.