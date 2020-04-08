School buses are now delivering food, not students

RICHLAND, WA - This past month, public schools were tasked with delivering meals to suddenly home-bound students due to COVID-19. That did not leave much time for schools to come up with a plan and execute it.
Director of Nutrition Services with the Richland School District, Dawn Trumbell said the partnership with bus drivers and para-educators has changed the way her staff thinks.
"None of us really knew how it was going to look and they just made it happen," Trumbell said. "They jumped in, they used their experience with the bus stops and experience with the kids. We just made it happen. "
As of March 17, Richland School District (RSD) has delivered 72,372 meals in total. On March 9, RSD is partnering with Second Harvest Tri-Cities and the Richland Fire and Emergency services to help get food to families in need. The drive up will be held at Chief Joseph Middle School from one to three in the afternoon.
Trumbell said she is grateful she gets to work and help the community.
"People are stuck at home," Trumbell said. "I know that there is a risk to myself and my group and they know of the risk and they wear their protective equipment when they are out with the public."
RSD wants to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and spirit.