School districts use vans to deliver meals

SUNNYSIDE, WA - When all schools closed on March 13th, districts not only had to come up with distant learning plans, but they also had to figure out how to deliver meals to students.
Sunnyside School District launched their free meal program the week after schools were closed.
Originally, the district had on-campus pick-up locations for both breakfast and lunch at all eight of their schools. The district has since adjusted their locations to ten pick-up locations across the city.
The district's communication director, Jessica Morgan said as of last Friday, they have delivered 56,000 meals. She said Sunnyside School District is a 100% free and reduced lunch school district.
"Being able to provide steady meals everyday of the week, Monday through Friday is really important for our students for their nutrition and they are currently doing home learning," Morgan said.
Morgan said families have found the meal distribution helpful. She said it reduces stress to find out where meals are coming from everyday.
"As a school district, we really miss our students," Morgan said. "We really miss our staff. We just want to encourage everyone to remain safe and healthy."
Morgan wants to remind their parents and students meals will not be distributed on May 1 and May 22. Parents will be able to pick-up two meals on April 20 and May 21 to make up for those days.
For more information on what Sunnyside School District is doing to feed their students, you can visit their website at sunnysideschools.org.