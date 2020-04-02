School leaders work hard to make sure kids have food to eat while enforcing "social distancing"

Pasco, WA - Even though the coronavirus has caused all schools in the state to close, local school districts are still offering lunch programs to feed their students.
After SNAP, or food stamps, school lunch programs are the second-biggest anti-hunger initiative in the country and while classes may be cancelled, school leaders are working hard to make sure kids have food to eat.
"I mean I think we are all pretty well aware that we cannot be so close," a special ed paraeducator, Martiza Rojas said. "Even though we do miss each other, I wish I could hug them and ask them are you guys OK. I do pretty well keeping distance with my flags. I just pull them out and make sure they stay away from the flags."
On Mondays through Fridays, Rojas arrives at Rowena Chess Elementary School just before 11 a.m. After Rojas checks-in, she drives over to a busy intersection to help students cross the road to get their grab-and-go meals. She said knowing that the kids are going to have food for the day makes her happy.
"I just hope that they continue to keep their kids healthy, safe and staying home," Rojas said. "I am glad that they are going to get their lunches and I hope that is the only thing that they are coming out to do."
Rojas hopes students are staying safe and staying home. For more information about grab-and-go lunches, you can follow Pasco School District's Facebook and website for the latest updates.