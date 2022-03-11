Wash. —
Following the CDC’s most recent update regarding mask guidelines, several schools and colleges in the region have updated their policies. As more schools release new guidelines, those updates will be added here.
Kennewick School District
Kennewick School District updated that starting March 12, masks will not be required on campuses or buses. School health rooms and COVID-19 isolation rooms will maintain mask requirements. Social distancing and routine testing will not be required either.
The front office at KSD campuses will continue to have masks available for those who want them. Multiple test options will be available as well.
Staff and volunteers without legitimate exemptions are required to be fully vaccinated.
Positive cases will still be reported and those with symptoms should still stay home.
Yakima Valley College
Yakima Valley College’s indoor mask requirement will be lifted March 20. Additionally, social distancing protocols and health assessments will no longer be required or maintained. All protocols will remain in place through March 20.
YVC’s dental hygiene clinic will continue mask requirements after March 20 in accordance with health care facility guidelines.
The college still asks that those with COVID-19 symptoms do not come to campus and recommends full vaccination.
“This decision was made after careful consideration and with a sincere commitment to the health and safety of our campus community,” said YVC President Linda Kaminski. “As always, our college will continue to monitor the data, listen to health professionals and confer with members of our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.