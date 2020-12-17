KENNEWICK, WA - Jason Tomlinson, a local scientist with a PH.D in Atmospheric Science has spent over a decade researching how aerosols or air droplets move through the air, and now with the pandemic at large he says it’s important for people to understand how Covid-19 spreads through those droplets.
And according to Tomlinson the weather outside plays a big role.
"When you talk, cough, sneeze, breathe you omit droplets in the air (and if you are infected with Covid-19) also some copies of the virus, because it’s encapsulated in water," he said.
He also says there's a difference between how it spreads in the summer months compared to the winter months, "in the summertime the relative humidity is high so the water doesn’t really evaporate really quickly... and the average size of the droplets stay pretty large, and the larger the droplet the heavier, and fastest it’s gonna fall to the ground because of gravity," Tomlinson explained.
However, during the winter months, because the air is cold and dry Tomlinson says it’s easier for a virus to spread.
"The virus lasts a lot longer in the cold air- it actually strengthens it up and makes it stronger so it doesn't break down as fast. When it loses that water and it loses that mass it stays in the air a lot longer than it could have stayed in the air versus the summer time," he told NBC Right Now.
Regardless of whether it is hot or cold outside Tomlinson says it’s will take community effort to stop the spread of any virus. One way to help he says is by wearing a mask to stop air droplets and the virus from transmission, "masks work extremely well and I do encourage the public to please wear one," he said.