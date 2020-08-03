MORROW COUNTY, OR - Morrow County Health Department is saddened to report that an individual previously reported to have COVID-19 has died.
Morrow County’s second COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old male from North Morrow county. He died on August 2nd at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. This individual had underlying health conditions.
This is an incredibly sad announcement and we encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves. If you are in need of support during this difficult time, please contact Community Counseling Solutions at 541-676-9161.