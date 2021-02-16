Second Dose instructions for Kennewick's Mass Vaccination site, Pfizer and Moderna

KENNEWICK, WA - Southeast Washington Interagency Team 3 shares an informational update on second dose vaccinations for both Moderna and Pfizer.
Second Pfizer Vaccine
Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine the week of January 25-January 29 are now encouraged to make their second dose appointment in PrepMod for the Benton County Fairgrounds location, even if the reminder date on their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card is more than 21 days since their first vaccination.
The site will reopen on Thursday, February 18 and will be open through Saturday, February 20 for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointment hours for all three days will be 9am to 2pm.
Second Moderna Vaccine
The second dose of Moderna is at the 28-day interval. Appointments for those who received a Moderna vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds on January 25 will be available for next week. You can anticipate those appointments will be in PrepMod by Friday, February 19.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), persons should not be scheduled to receive the second dose earlier than recommended (i.e., 21 days [PfizerBioNTech] or 28 days [Moderna]).
Participants need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card they received with their first vaccination, to their second vaccination appointment. The front of the card indicates the date of the first vaccine and which vaccine received (Moderna or Pfizer).