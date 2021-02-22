Second dose Pfizer vaccines have arrived to Kennewick's vaccination site

KENNEWICK, WA – Second dose Pfizer vaccines for both last week’s delayed shipment and this week’s allotment have arrived for the Mass Vaccination Site at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
The site will be open Tuesday, February 23, through Saturday, February 28, 8:30 am – 4 pm.
Over the weekend, appointments for last week’s allotment were populated in PrepMod, and all appointments were reserved within two hours of posting. The additional appointments for this week’s vaccine allocation, for both second-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, are now posted in PrepMod. 500 Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive by Thursday, February 25. Moderna appointments will be available for Friday and Saturday this week.
All appointments at this time will be for second dose vaccinations only and for individuals who received their first vaccination at the Benton County Fairgrounds. It is crucial that participants bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to their second vaccination appointment. The front of the card indicates the date of their first vaccination, vaccination site, and which brand of the vaccine was received (Moderna or Pfizer).
If individuals cannot find their vaccination card, they may be able to access their vaccination record through the Washington State Department of Health’s online immunization records system: https://wa.myir.net
The site will continue to have a holding line for those seeking second-dose vaccinations but do not have an appointment. The holding line provides an opportunity to utilize the remaining vaccines for the day due to appointment no-shows. Those without an appointment still need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.