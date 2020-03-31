Second Harvest needs volunteers to help sort and repack food for distribution

PASCO, WA - As unemployment numbers increase due to the coronavirus pandemic, Second Harvest Tri-Cities is trying to keep up with requests for food in our community.
All though the governor issued a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, Second Harvest Tri-Cities is classified as an essential business. They will continue to serve their partner agencies for as long as they can.
"We are seeing just in the last couple of weeks, the need across the region explode. We are hearing from partner agencies, 30, 40, 50 percent increases of people coming by to access emergency food resources," the senior vice president of philanthropy, Drew Meuer, said.
Unemployment reports from Tableau show, in Benton County 207 claims to 3,014. That's an increase of 13 hundred percent of unemployment. In Franklin County, it's increased 466 percent from 195 to 1,104.
Meuer said there is a direct correlation between increased levels of people out of work and those seeking food assistance as incomes are being disrupted as a result of COVID-19.
"So we are working really hard to go and locate as much donated food as we possibly can and make sure we get it in the hands of those who need it and close those food gaps for families and seniors where they exist," Meuer said.
Second Harvest Tri-Cities has also increased their mobile markets, which means more deliveries. Meuer says he appreciates the compassion neighbors are showing for their neighbors in need.
The appreciation from people that are receiving food and the generosity of those who are donating have been incredibly encouraging. We really appreciate all that support and we really appreciate how they can help.
Second Harvest Tri-Cities will continue to serve our community at this time.
If you need an emergency food box or if you would like to help families in need, you are encouraged to visit their website at 2-harvest.org on how to help our community.