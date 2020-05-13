Second Harvest Tri-Cities returns for another free food distribution at the Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, WA - Second Harvest Tri-Cities is getting ready to fill 700 cars at another food distribution on April 13. The food bank has held more than a dozen food distribution events across the Tri-Cities.
Drew Meuer with Second Harvest said they have served an estimated 20,000 families through their mobile distribution efforts. He said food and donations come from numerous places.
"So we are receiving produce from area farmers and producers. We are driving dry products from local producers, pasta manufacturers. The dairy products are coming from dairy goal, which is fantastic," Meuer said.
If the food bank is able to access protein or prepackaged products, Meuer said those items are form the food manufacturing industry. In terms of what the mixture of products are on the truck, he said every distribution is a little bit different.
"Sometimes we will see butternut squash that is from the pacific produce," Meuer said. "Every time is just a bit different."
Second Harvest is a donation-driven organization.
"So we are only able to do as much good as the community chooses to invest in us or donate food and we are very fortunate to be in this region and have so many generous food industry donors." Meuer said.
Meuer said donors work with the food bank all year round and have been particularly generous during the coronavirus pandemic.
The distribution will be held on April 13 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick starting at 11 a.m. and will go until the food runs out. You can also visit their website to see a list of food pantries in your area and a list of mobile market distributions at 2-harvest.org.