Second Round of Yakima Cares Funds Available for Non-Profits

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima has dedicated $1.4 million in grant funds to assist non-profit corporations in the city limits.
Funding is through a second round of grants the City received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Yakima City Council has set aside the funds to provide non-profit corporations short-term assistance and aid with costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-profits must be located in the Yakima city limits and have a federal tax-exempt status to be eligible.
The first priority will be non-profit corporations which have a contractual relationship with the City. Those organizations may receive up to $30,000.
Other non-profit applicants will be prioritized as follows:
- Non-profit corporations which provided services to the community during the pandemic may apply to receive up to $10,000 and have second priority.
- Non-profit corporations which did not provide services to the community during the pandemic may apply to receive $10,000 and have third priority.
Applications and additional information are available in English and Spanish at https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/yakima-cares-grants/
Applications must be submitted by 5:00 pm on Friday, October 30th, to be considered for the second round of rankings and awards.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 6th, the Yakima City Council approved an agreement for the Yakima County Development Association (YCDA) to assist in administering the grant funds.
Non-profits interested in applying for round two of the CARES grant can contact YCDA at 575-1140 if they have questions or need assistance with the application.
Council set aside the first round of CARES grant funds, which totaled $1 million, for qualifying small businesses located in the Yakima city limits. More than 300 small businesses applied for CARES funds.
Previously, the Yakima City Council in July set aside $480,000 to aid small businesses with 5 or fewer employees. It was funded through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), a federal program intended to expand economic opportunities for low and moderate-income persons.