Senator Cantwell secures telehealth funding for Kadlec and Triumph

YAKIMA AND KENNEWICK – Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced grants totaling $1,679,202 are being awarded to healthcare providers in the area in order to increase accessibility for telehealth services. Triumph Treatment in Yakima and Kadlec Memorial in Kennewick will receive the aid to provide better options for low-income patients, as well as increasing safety during COVID-19.
The grants are through the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program. Senator Cantwell’s advocacy was crucial in securing the grants for local communities.
Triumph Treatment received $916,782 for remote monitoring and treatment platforms, as well as tablets and laptops to operate the platforms. The new technology will provide virtual patient services for underserved communities and/or those impacted by COVID-19.
Kadlec Medical received $762,420 for patient monitoring kits that can monitor high-risk patient vitals from home. The technology is meant to prevent further unnecessary COVID-19 exposures and transmissions.