WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Today U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D. WA) announced that an additional $2 million in federal relief from the American Rescue Plan has been allocated to support students pursuing a higher education degree in Washington State.
"When I helped write the American Rescue Plan, I wanted to make sure we were making a significant investment to ensure that students who have weathered this pandemic had the support they needed to recover," said Murray
According to Senator Murray's office she has secured nearly $40 billion for education and student services throughout the pandemic.
Since the pandemic colleges have seen a steep decline in enrollment, particularly among low-income students and students of color.
The latest round of Washington State Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) grants, known as Supplemental Support under the American Rescue Plan (SSARP), will support educational institutions most impacted by the pandemic. Community colleges, rural colleges, and minority serving educational institutions will receive financial relief.
According to Senator Murray the new funds will "make a big difference in the lives of students across Washington State-helping our colleges and universities meet students' basic needs and invest in everything from mental health services, housing, and child care, to providing direct financial relief."
